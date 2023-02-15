Microsoft has unveiled what games they will leave the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass at the end of February 2023 or at the latest on March 1st through the apps dedicated to the service. There are 7 in total and they include Octopath Traveler.

The games below are listed as “coming soon”. Considering that those leaving tomorrow, February 16, and Microsoft’s timing have already been announced, it is clear that the next games will leave the service on February 28 or March 1, 2023.

Madden NFL 21 – EA Play for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Crown Trick – Xbox Series X|S, One, PC & Cloud

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Xbox Series X|S, One, PC & Cloud

FAR: Changing Tides – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC & Cloud

Alien Isolation – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Lighting Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Octopath Traveler – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC & Cloud

All the games listed above will be available for purchase on the Xbox Store with a 20% discount (barring even more advantageous offers) in the days prior to the removal from PC and Xbox Game Pass, which we repeat will take place in late February or early March. An option, as always, very welcome if you intend to continue using one or more titles even after they are no longer available through the service catalogue.

Last week, however, Microsoft announced the arrival of 6 games on PC and Xbox Game Pass from 9 to 21 February.