With the announcement of the new titles arriving, the communication on the games that will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog to mid-November 2023in this case with 7 titles leaving.
So let’s see it list of the games that are destined to be removed from Game Pass in the next few weeks, there are 8 entries but essentially they are 7, given that Football Manager 2023 is listed in its two different versions. As usual, there is no specific date but it should be half of the month:
- Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Exapunks (PC)
- Ghost Song (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Gungrave GORE (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Football Manager 2023 (PC)
- Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Lapin (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Townscaper (Cloud, Console and PC)
A few more days to try them
You therefore still have a couple of weeks, probably, to complete the titles in question, in case you are interested. Otherwise, you can still purchase them by taking advantage of the discount reserved for Game Pass subscribers for titles in the catalogue.
In addition obviously to Football Manager 2023, which however will be replaced by its successor among the new games arriving in the first half of November 2023 on Xbox Game Pass, we note the upcoming removal of Gungrave GORE and the fascinating Ghost Song, which you could try before they leave the scene.
