Microsoft unveiled that seven games to January 2022 they will leave the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. Among these we also find Mount & Blade: Warband, The Little Acre and PUBG: Battlegrounds. However in the case of the latter there is good news.

Below is the complete list of games that will leave Game Pass in January 2022:

In the case of PUBG: Battlegrounds the battle royale will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog as starting from 12 January 2022 it will become a free-to-play game, a novelty announced during the course of The Game Awards 2021.

As usual, Xbox / PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to purchase any games that are about to leave the service catalog by taking advantage of one Discount of at least 20% for each of them.

Staying on the subject, apparently 2022 promises to be a pretty good year for Xbox Game Pass subscribers as 31 games have been confirmed on day one as of now.