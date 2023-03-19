With the next arrivals on Xbox Game PassThere are also seven games destined to leave the catalogue to end of March 2023as usual, with the official app of the Microsoft service to report the titles in question.

So let’s see what it is:

Double Dragon Neon

Clustertrucks

MLB The Show 22

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Kraken Academy!!

A Memoir Blue

Chinatown Detective Agency

Again there is no precise timeline but, based on the standard Xbox Game Pass modus operandi, we can expect them to be removed around the March 31, 2023so if you are interested in any of these games, it is advisable to focus on these to complete them, or switch to the purchase also taking advantage of the discounts connected to the presence in the Game Pass catalog.

Also considering the exits of mid-March 2023, this month has seen several titles leave the catalog of the Microsoft service, which however continues to enter new titles in correspondence. Just today we gave an overview of the 6 games already scheduled for April 2023 on Xbox Game Pass, while we await the official announcements, after those who presented the mid-month titles.