Xbox Game Pass, in addition to the many new additions of the month, will also see the departure of 7 games that they will leave the catalog at the end of June 2021, officially announced by Microsoft and therefore no longer available for subscribers starting from June 30, 2021.

The titles have already been reported for some time on the official Xbox Game Pass app, in any case we also report them here, in order to advise those interested in some of these to give them the priority before they are removed from the catalog, or exploit it Discount dedicated to Game Pass users to buy them permanently.

So let’s see what it is: