Through the Xbox app, Microsoft has unveiled which games will leave the catalog Of PC and Xbox Game Pass at the end of June 2023 or at the latest on July 1st. There are six in total and they include Olija and Road 96. Below is the complete list:

Road 96 – PC, console and cloud

Omori – PC, console and cloud

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – PC and consoles

DJMAX Respect V – PC, console and cloud

Olija – PC, console and cloud

Empire of Sin – PC, console and cloud

As usual, we specify that, although unlikely, the list above could expand in the coming days and to know the definitive one we will have to wait for Microsoft’s announcement of the next batch of titles that will land on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

We are not talking about essential titles this time, but in any case if you are interested in one or more of the games above, we suggest you take advantage of their presence on Game Pass while you still have time. Alternatively we remind you that as usual all productions soon to be removed from service are 20% off on the Xbox store (unless there are even more advantageous offers), then you can buy them at a reduced price and continue playing them even after they leave the catalog.

What do you think, are you interested in any of the titles coming out of the Game Pass?