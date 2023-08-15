These are six games, among which we find titles of considerable interest, let’s see the list:

With the announcement of new games arriving in the second half of August 2023 in Xbox Game Pass also comes the communication on 6 games That they will leave the catalogue of the service during the month, as per tradition, in this case with an abandonment foreseen for the end of August.

The games in question will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass catalog on August 31st. These are quite substantial losses, given the value of some games in particular. Among these we point out Immortalityregarded as Sam Barlow’s masterpiece, in his signature narrative-adventure style with live action video, definitely a must-try before it’s removed.

But of great interest are also the MMORPG Black Desert and the strategic Commandos 3 HD Remaster. In general, however, these are games of great interest, because Tinykin is also excellent, as is Nuclear Thrones, so in principle we recommend focusing on these if you haven’t played or finished them in time.

We remind you that the games in question can still be purchased, and by August 31st it is also possible to access the 20% discount standard on the original price of the games in the Game Pass catalog. Just today, the announcement of the new games arriving in the second half of August 2023 also arrived.