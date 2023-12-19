There's a bit of everything inside, but it's also interesting to note the variety in terms of production size that characterizes the 50 games in question, demonstrating how Microsoft invests significantly in this feature of the service.

During 2023, Xbox Game Pass he threw well 50 games on day one directly in the service catalog on subscription, and it can be conveniently summarized in the image below by Game Pass Tracker, composed by the user Baiisun.

First party, triple A third party and indie

The list of 50 games released on day one on Game Pass in 2023

Among the most visible are obviously the productions Xbox Game Studios first party such as Hi-Fi Rush, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Starfield and Forza Motorsport, but not only.

Remaining in the triple A sphere, we also see several third party titles such as Atomic Heart, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, MLB The Show 23 (curiously coming from Sony's PlayStation Studios), Exoprimal, Lies of P, Payday 3, City Skylines 2, Football Manager 2024, Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name and Persona 5 Tactics, demonstrating how Game Pass also invests heavily in the day one of big games by third parties.

Obviously there is no shortage of titles indie, which have always represented a large part of the service catalogue, and 2023 has confirmed itself as a very rich year on this front too. Games launched on Game Pass include The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Planet of Lana, Amnesia: The Bunker, Sea of ​​Stars, Cocoon and many others.

Being able to see the complete overview, perhaps what stands out most are the launches on day one by third party triple-A games, which were thought to have suffered a general decline in the subscription service and instead constituted a constant presence throughout 2023.