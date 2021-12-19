A message from Microsoft was shared through Reddit to some select players of Xbox Live Gold, one of the subscription services of the Redmond company. The message states that the lucky one will have access to 5 months free of Xbox Game Pass. Furthermore, using the free code, all the remaining months of Gold are converted one by one into Game Pass.

As you can see in the image below, the message comes from Xbox. The person who posted this image confirms that that’s all legitimate. As reported, some users are getting 5 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, while others are only getting the console version. Those selected are “All-Star Gold” users, an unofficial classification that implies that Microsoft will select those it deems most deserving. Priority will likely go to long-time Gold subscribers. The code cannot be transferred to another user.

The message shared on Reddit

It’s about a promotion extremely advantageous, especially for those who still have several months of Gold subscription active. Receiving five months of Xbox Game Pass, plus those converted, allows you to play many games for a long time at no cost.

So pay attention to possible communications from Microsoft: you may also be selected for this Xbox Game Pass promotion. Finally, here are the Xbox Series X | S and PC games coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 16th.