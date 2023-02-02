In the meantime, we are waiting to know what the next news will be arriving for subscribers to PC and Xbox Game PassMicrosoft today updated the app of the service, revealing that 5 and a half games will leave the catalog the next February 16, 2023. Here is the complete list:

Recompile – PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Cloud

Skul: The Hero Slayer – PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Cloud

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Destiny – PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Cloud

Besiege (game preview) – PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Cloud

CrossfireX – Operation Catalyst – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Cloud

Infernax – PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Cloud

Among the games reported for release there is also theCrossfireX’s Operation Catalyst, which is just the first part of the shooter’s paid campaign, currently available at no extra cost to GamePass subscribers. Hence the “five and a half games”.

All the games listed above will, as usual, be purchasable with a 20% discounted price (except for even more advantageous Xbox Store offers) in the days preceding the removal from PC and Xbox Game Pass, which we remind you will be set for February 16, 2023. An option as always very welcome if you are willing to continue to take advantage of one or more titles even after they are no longer available through the service catalog.

Instead, we are waiting to know the other games arriving in February 2023. For the moment there are four already confirmed ones, including the highly anticipated Atomic Heart.