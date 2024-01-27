As we can see, in fact, the first two have already been presented by Microsoft, as sometimes happens, as part of the previous send, as they are positioned between one month and the next. Here are the four games already confirmed coming to Xbox Game Pass for February 2024:

While we await the official announcement on the next batch of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass to February 2024 meanwhile I am already 4 titles confirmed scheduled for next month, two of which have actually already been included in the previous announcement.

A good start

Open Roads looks to be a very interesting adventure

It is clearly one partial listconcerning only those titles that had already been announced previously, but the bulk will be revealed only with official announcements from Microsoft.

The first of these needs very little introduction: Persona 3 Reload is the remake of the third chapter of the famous Atlus series, entirely reconstructed from a technical point of view, maintaining the story, characters and situations of the original but completely modifying the graphics and some aspects of the gameplay.

Anuchard, also included in the announcement on the previous batch, is instead an action adventure that recalls the classic style of Zelda and therefore already represents a very interesting title. PlateUp! It is a title that puts us to work in the kitchen, in a sort of cooking-based roguelike with procedural levels and dishes to be composed in an increasing chaos.

In the end, Open Roads is a narrative adventure that tells the story of a journey whose protagonists are Tess Devine and her mother Opal, who one day discover a box of letters and old notes carefully preserved in the attic of the house and set off to discover family secrets, treasures and also something disturbing that lies within these.

In the meantime, we remind you of the games for the second half of January 2024 for Xbox Game Pass, with a presentation also in early February.