Microsoft indicated via the Xbox app which games will leave the catalog Of PC and Xbox Game Pass on July 16, 2023. Luckily there are only three, including Spelunky 2. Here’s the full list:

PAW Patrol: The Movie, Adventure City Calls – PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Cloud

Exo One – PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Cloud

Spelunky 2 – PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Cloud

As usual we specify that the list above it may only be partial and to know the definitive one, we just have to wait for the official announcement from Microsoft on the next series of games that will enter and leave PC and Xbox Game Pass in the current month.

If you are interested in one or more of the games above, we suggest you take advantage of their presence on Game Pass while you still have time. Alternatively we remind you that as usual all the games to be soon removed from the service are 20% off on the Xbox store (unless even more advantageous offers), so you can buy them at a reduced price and continue playing them even after they have left the catalog.