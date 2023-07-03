Microsoft indicated via the Xbox app which games will leave the catalog Of PC and Xbox Game Pass on July 16, 2023. Luckily there are only three, including Spelunky 2. Here’s the full list:
- PAW Patrol: The Movie, Adventure City Calls – PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Cloud
- Exo One – PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Cloud
- Spelunky 2 – PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Cloud
As usual we specify that the list above it may only be partial and to know the definitive one, we just have to wait for the official announcement from Microsoft on the next series of games that will enter and leave PC and Xbox Game Pass in the current month.
If you are interested in one or more of the games above, we suggest you take advantage of their presence on Game Pass while you still have time. Alternatively we remind you that as usual all the games to be soon removed from the service are 20% off on the Xbox store (unless even more advantageous offers), so you can buy them at a reduced price and continue playing them even after they have left the catalog.
Last days to sign up for Xbox Game Pass before the price increase
We take this opportunity to remind you that there are only a few days left to sign up for Xbox Game Pass and Ultimate before the price increase. Indeed, from 6 July 2023 the standard subscription for consoles will go from 9.99 euros to 10.99 euros per month, while the Ultimate one will go from 12.99 euros to 14.99 euros.
For those who are already subscribers, however, the price increases will become effective from 13 August 2023, which means that you still have a little over a month to consider whether to extend your membership at the current price or not. We also remind you that the increases will not affect PC Game Pass, at least for the moment, which will continue to be offered at 9.99 euros.
The price increases also concern Xbox Series X, which from 1 August 2023 will be on sale for 549.99 euros, instead of 499.99 euros. No increase planned for Xbox Series S, on sale at the recommended price of 399.99 euros.
