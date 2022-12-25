We are now at the end of 2022 and we can therefore have a total overview of the games placed inside Xbox Game Pass during the year, with a summary also on total value of these games, according to what was done by the Polish site XGP, dedicated to the Microsoft subscription service.

It is therefore not an official source, therefore it should be taken as an indication to be confirmed. However, based on what was collected by the site in question, it emerges that, during 2022, they were added 220 games within the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog, i.e. considering both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

A summary on a monthly basis, which however does not precisely report all the games in question, can be seen in the tweet above. As for the overall total value of the games included in the catalogue, obtained by adding the standard price of each of these, the figure is truly remarkable.

In fact, we are talking about $7,173: this would be the cumulative price of all the games that have been included in Xbox Game Pass this year, therefore it does not concern the total value of the games in the catalog, which will obviously be higher, but only of the new titles introduced during the year 2022.

As we have seen, Microsoft has decided not to make a second introduction of new games for the month of December 2022, in a rather anomalous way compared to the standard of the two monthly deliveries, postponing everything to the beginning of 2023. At this point, we are therefore waiting to Find out what new upcoming games are planned for January.