Xbox Game Pass was the big star of the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, for which they were announced in total 18 games coming to day one: so let’s see the list complete with a summary image, which provides a good idea of ​​what is coming for subscribers to the service.

Obviously all the Xbox Games Studios first parties will be present on day one on Game Pass, as per tradition, but there are also several third party titles that have been announced in the service catalog, so let’s see the list of 18 games in arrival, which emerged from yesterday’s presentation:

Starfield

Go Motorsport

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Fabulous

Avowed

Clockwork Revolution

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

South of Midnight

Towerborne

Paydays 3

33 Immortals

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Cities Skylines II

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 5 Tactics

Still Wakes the Deep

Dungeons of Hinterberg

jusant

These are only a part of all the games announced arriving between 2023, 2024 and beyond, but this is clearly a very important part, since it includes practically all internal productions. Among the third parties we note the presence of Atlus titles and several interesting indie games.

Furthermore, it is not even a complete list of games arriving on Game Pass in the next period, since these will be much more numerous and will be announced in detail from month to month, as always. In that regard, we recall the first shipment of Xbox Game Pass games for June 2023, with the second expected to be announced soon.