Apparently Microsoft has interrupted again the 14-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the symbolic price of 1 euro, one step away from Starfield launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

This detail has been noticed by various users and as we can see in the Twitter / X posts below this option has not been available for a few hours now. We can confirm that it is no longer present even in the Italian version of the official Game Pass portal.

It’s not the first time that Microsoft has stopped the 14-day Game Pass trial, as it has happened before, yet many users have noticed how the timing is at least interesting, considering that in a few days Starfield will debut, the most awaited game of 2023 by green-crossed players and that many might have tried by taking advantage of this promotion.