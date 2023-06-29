11Bit Studios announced that it has signed a agreement with Microsoft which will bring i company games within the catalog of Xbox Game Passtherefore freely available to all subscribers to the service in question.

With an official statement, the administrators of 11 Bit Studios reported that they have signed a contract with Microsoft that will bring “selected games from the portfolio available in Microsoft’s Game Pass program”. The label points out that the rights to the games obviously remain in the hands of 11 Bit Studios.

“In the company’s opinion, making games available in the Game Pass program will have a positive impact and significant on the company’s financial results in the following periods. The list of games covered by the contract will be announced at a later date.”

Evidently, 11 Bit Studios isn’t one of the publishers against Xbox Game Pass mentioned by Sony’s Jim Ryan during the FTC trial against Microsoft. Recall that among the company’s games there are Anomaly: Warzone Earth (2011), This War of Mine (2014) and Frostpunk (2018), with Frostpunk 2 in development and expected for 2024, as well as The Alters.