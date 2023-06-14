Microsoft announced 10 indie games coming in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 event, including notable titles such as Sea of Stars, Neon White, Another Crab’s Treasure and other.
So let’s see what it is:
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- Little Kitty Big City
- Techtonica
- Sea of Stars
- Harold Halibut
- Galacticare
- Neon White
- Mineko’s Night Market
- The Book Walker
- The Wandering Village
Among them, we especially know Sea of Stars, which has been included in various selections among the most interesting indies coming in the next period.
It is a project that celebrates the traditional JRPG, but with a modern style and the result of a truly painstaking “hand” workmanship, as can be seen from the 2D graphics.
The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales was also presented in recent days with a trailer and release date, and it is another very interesting title: a narrative adventure in which a writer/thief is able to launch himself into books and explore various sizes.
The Wandering Village is a city builder in which we find ourselves building and managing a village that is located on the back of a giant self-propelled animal, while Neon White is a well-known FPS with adventure elements characterized by a particular metaphysical setting. These are just some of the announced titles, which you can see summarized in the video above, all coming from the program [email protected].
