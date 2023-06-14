Microsoft announced 10 indie games coming in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 event, including notable titles such as Sea of ​​Stars, Neon White, Another Crab’s Treasure and other.

So let’s see what it is:

Another Crab’s Treasure

Little Kitty Big City

Techtonica

Sea of ​​Stars

Harold Halibut

Galacticare

Neon White

Mineko’s Night Market

The Book Walker

The Wandering Village

Among them, we especially know Sea of ​​Stars, which has been included in various selections among the most interesting indies coming in the next period.

It is a project that celebrates the traditional JRPG, but with a modern style and the result of a truly painstaking “hand” workmanship, as can be seen from the 2D graphics.

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales was also presented in recent days with a trailer and release date, and it is another very interesting title: a narrative adventure in which a writer/thief is able to launch himself into books and explore various sizes.

The Wandering Village is a city builder in which we find ourselves building and managing a village that is located on the back of a giant self-propelled animal, while Neon White is a well-known FPS with adventure elements characterized by a particular metaphysical setting. These are just some of the announced titles, which you can see summarized in the video above, all coming from the program [email protected].