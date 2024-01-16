Someone who begins well is halfway there, someone said, and Xbox took this saying literally: from Indiana Jones to STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobylthe division led by Phil Spencer already wants to outline in January a 2024 that promises to be amazing for the Microsoft platform.

After all, there really is no more time to waste: for one reason or another, Microsoft has conceded too much to Sony in terms of first party productions and now finds itself in the position of urgently having to make up ground. As luck would have it, the many investments made in recent years are starting to bear fruit.

We were talking about STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which finally has a release date: the GSC Game World title will make its debut on Xbox Game Pass on September 5th, significantly delayed compared to the last scheduled window but for excellent reasons: try to solve the technical problems that plagued the game during Gamescom 2023.

As far as Indiana Jones is concerned, the release is closer than one imagines, according to some rumors, and at this point it is probable that the launch date be announced during the upcoming Developer Direct, where the ambitious tie-in by MachineGames will be presented with the first trailer and ten minutes of in-depth analysis.