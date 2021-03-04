Microsoft has been innovating with its Xbox brand for a long time, and the The most recent of these innovations is the Xbox FPS Boost. It is a new technology that will allow backward compatible games to run at double or quadruple the FPS. It is a better one that is limited exclusively to FPS, which of course is not little. In fact, the Xbox FPS Boost is a quite big revolution in gaming because it radically changes the experience with games of the past, although it is limited by the games that are added to its catalog.

With the launch of the new consoles, there are several improvements to backward compatible games on Xbox consoles. Auto HDR is one of them, adding an HDR effect to older legacy games such as Xbox 360 titles. Quick Resume, which also works for next-gen games, as well as Auto HDR, allows a handful of games stay in a paused state and start instantly as soon as you select them.

Xbox FPS Boost: Everything You Need to Know

Xbox FPS Boost it is without a doubt the most impressive improvement yet. However, many may not yet understand the reason for this. That is why I will answer some of the key questions on the subject, such as: What is Xbox FPS Boost? What improvements does Xbox FPS Boost get? How do I activate Xbox FPS Boost? And the list of Xbox FPS Boost compatible games so far. With these questions resolved we will have at least an overview of how interesting this technology is.

What is Xbox FPS Boost?

Xbox FPS Boost is a technology used to double, even quadruple the frame rate of existing Xbox One games to play on Xbox Series X / S. It is applied at the system level by Xbox itself, so it does not require a developer to change or remaster their game. This is different from some publisher re-releases or games optimized for Xbox Series X / S. Also, it only applies to certain games advertised as compatible.

Microsoft explains what it takes to apply the Xbox Series X | S FPS Boost

The fact that games are automatically improved and without the need for developers to do any additional work is certainly a great achievement for the green brand and its new consoles. This new technology would potentially help change the way players experience previous generation games, which together with reduced loading times, Quick Resume, and Auto HDR, would allow for a remastering experience, and also free. .

Xbox FPS Boost improvements

In most cases with the activation of Xbox FPS Boost the framerate changes automatically from 30 to 60 PFS, while with some it even reaches 120. This is the case of New Super Lucky’s Tale FPS that currently works four times more than the original version on Xbox One S. All this was possible thanks to the hardware of the new generation consoles, that has behind the work of the Redmond engineers with the CPU and GP, in addition to the SSD and the Velocity Architecture.

Xbox studies reducing the resolution of the system to use the FPS Boost in some games

60fps is a standard that consoles have been asking for since the previous generation. And although the Xbox One X was a very capable console in many ways, but its architecture was based on a Jaguar processor that limited the console. With the new generation, 60fps is no longer a promise. And with the Xbox FPS Boost it is achieved that also the games of the last generation that work in optimal conditions.

How do I activate Xbox FPS Boost?

Although this improvement is automatic in the games that are included within the Xbox FPS Boost compatible list, you will need to meet an additional requirement. It’s not just that the Xbox Series X or S can play these games at high frame rates per second. You also need a 60Hz or 120Hz capable television respectively. Now, when it comes to configuring the console, you won’t have to do anything on your Xbox to benefit.

When you open a game that benefits from Xbox FPS Boost enabled, a pop-up window will appear on the screen indicating that the game will benefit from the technology. Something similar to what happens with Auto HDR or Quick Resume. Also, Microsoft will soon add a new feature to manually enable or disable FPS Boost, in new compatibility options in the game administration screen.

Xbox FPS Boost won’t work in all games

Xbox FPS Boost Compatible Games List

The feature debuts with support for five games. Depending on the exact title, the frame rate can be doubled or even quadrupled, and some games like New Super Lucky’s Tale now run at 120 FPS on Xbox Series X and S. According to Microsoft, the Xbox FPS Boost Compatible Games List Will Expand gradually throughout this year and beyond. Although we should not expect that all last generation games will become compatible.

This is the initial list of games that support FPS boost: