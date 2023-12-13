Mena Katothe new head of partnerships for Xbox in Japan, he said he wants to conquer Japanese companies currently linked to PlayStation and Nintendo, and therefore expand the influence of the Green Cross ecosystem in the Land of the Rising Sun, a feat that Microsoft has never really succeeded in until now.

For those who don't know, Mena Kato is an industry veteran who has worked for over twenty years with PlayStation dealing with Japanese publishers. Having joined Microsoft last July, it now intends to exploit its connections with the local market and the influence of the Redmond giant on a global scale, to convince companies linked to PlayStation and Nintendo to collaborate with Xbox.

Kato soon became one of Microsoft's highest-profile Xbox executives in Japan, as her role is to lead dialogue with local development studios and promote new initiatives. She stated that she accepted the position because she wants to fill the gap between Japan and the rest of the world and he believes that this will be possible thanks to Xbox.

In this regard, in a series of statements made to Bloomberg, Kato stated that collaborating with Microsoft will bring benefits great benefits to Japanese companieswhich cannot rely only on direct competitor PlayStation to grow.

“Japanese publishers will definitely need us to expand their business,” Kato said in an interview. “It would be difficult to do it with just the PlayStation.”

However, considering what we have seen in the past, he believes that It won't be an easy goal and that Microsoft will have to adapt a lot to increase its relevance in the Japanese gaming industry.

“We are facing a challenge and that means there are still many things we need to do and change.”