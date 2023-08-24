During an interview granted to IGN.com, Phil Spencer returned to talk about the purpose of Microsoft to pitch at least four games first party Of Xboxes the year. The head of the gaming division of the Redmond house was really clear on the point: it is no longer a simple aspiration, but a fact, that is, something that has already been achieved and must be managed.

Spencer says

The interviewer started from what Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Games Studios, had declared in the past, speaking precisely of the desire to be able to launch four first-party games a year. The reporter then asked Spencer how the plan is going, more precisely if Spencer and he have taken the right path, receiving a very decisive answer.

Spencer: “Even better this year. If we start with Hi-Fi Rush, Minecraft Legends, Redfall. Maybe someone doesn’t want to give us credit for Redfall, I understand. Starfield, Come on, we just launched Age of Empires 4 on console last night . Great. I have to play with it. Looking to next year too, absolutely. We talked about it as an aspiration, now we talk about it as a plan.”

In short, even in the 2024 we will see the famous four Xbox first party games arrive. Considering what was recently announced, we have no doubt that the same will happen in 2025.