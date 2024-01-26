













This information is not so unexpected when taking into account certain factors. Like the fact that among the leaked Xbox documents last year an all-digital Series X console revealed. From that moment on, there was interest in leaving aside the physical format.

It was also reported that they will begin removing some of their exclusive games from department stores. In a leaked statement from Walmart it was indicated that the decision was precisely Microsoft's. In addition to this, one of its most anticipated games of 2024, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II se announced with an entirely digital launch.

For years, Xbox has been promoting Game Pass, its digital game rental service. In the past they have also indicated that their focus is on growing this service and its catalog. Surely the elimination of games in physical format is linked to these plans.

Is only Xbox saying goodbye to the physical format?

While Xbox is the center of attention due to the closure of this physical games department, they are not the only ones who want to leave it behind. Walmart and Best Buy stores also announced that they will slowly remove physical discs, movies and games from their stores in 2024.

Source: The Boston Globe

Although it is bad news for collectors, the reality is that the physical format no longer sells. In fact, according to data from the Digital Entertainment and Retail Association, 90% of game sales in 2022 were in digital format. So it makes sense for the market to move towards this new format.

