The gaming division of MicrosoftXbox, led by Phil Spencer, has a workforce of 22,000 people: today the aforementioned president announces that he will leave just under ten percent of the workforce at home, or 1900 people to be exact.

We have made the painful decision to reduce our staff in the gaming division: this involves the loss of 1900 roles, leading to greater sustainability of the company

These are the words in a note from Phil Spencerunderlining in the same that this concerns specifically Activision Blizzard, Zenimax and part of the staff Xbox same. The news adds to the dismissal earlier this week, processed by Riot Games which left 530 people at home.

It's not unusual for companies to buy other companies – as in the case of Microsoft with the acquisition of Activision/Blizzard – but despite this, today's case is highlighted as the biggest round of layoffs in the last 12 months. Even Unitythe development engine giant, fired 1800 employees equal to approximately 25% of its workforce.

The reasons seem to be the same as always: trying to stem costs given the years we have gone through, finding a way to support the company with all necessary means. We will see during 2024 how many more staff cuts there will be and it is certain that the advent of AI does not bode well in this sense.