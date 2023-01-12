After a couple of rumors, yesterday it was confirmed that a new digital presentation will take place at the end of the month by Xbox. Although a couple of details related to the content that we will see here have already been offered, A new leak has revealed extremely important information about these titles.

Through the official Xbox account in Germany, it has been revealed that during the presentation Release date will be announced The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends Y redfall. In the case of the first title, this surely refers to its next expansion. While this was already expected, it’s nice to have confirmation on this.

Let us remember that rumors have pointed out that redfall would be available in the first week of May 2023. Along with this, Forza Motorsport Y Minecraft Legends they only had a rather vague release window. Thus, It seems that this year we would have more than a single game from Xbox Game Studios.

We remind you that the Xbox Developer_Direct will take place on January 25, 2023. On related topics, Starfield will not be part of this event. Similarly, the Xbox Series X | S receives a new update.

Editor’s Note:

With the exception of The Elder Scrolls Online, we know that the other three titles will be available this year. With Forza Motorsport Y redfall planned for the first half of 2023, and Minecraft Legends for the second. To this we must add Starfield, and any other surprises. Without a doubt, this looks to be a good year for Xbox.

Via: Xbox