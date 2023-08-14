













Xbox fans wonder if they should leave feature parity behind in Series S | EarthGamer









In networks, some Xbox fans wonder if Microsoft should really continue with the parity of functions between Series X and Series S. This is a clause that they have with the developers, where they ask them that the games have exactly the same content in both versions. However, with the advancement of the generation this could become more difficult.

Some fans even propose a solution. Games released on Series S without some features, but advertised on box or digital storefront. This way the games could come out at the same time as on other consoles. Although users of this smaller system would run out of some things or they would arrive later.

The developers of Baldur’s Gate 3 They are not the only ones who exposed problems with the Xbox Series S. Remedy Entertainment and iD Software also did so at the time. Even so, Microsoft has not indicated intentions to eliminate the need for parity in games developed for its consoles.

What have some developers said about the Xbox Series S?

Let’s start with Larian Studios since they are the most recent to talk about the problems of creating games for Xbox Series S. They claim they can’t release Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox due to feature parity. Since the memory of the Series S would make them eliminate split-screen multiplayer. They are currently working on a solution, so there is no release date on Microsoft consoles.

Source: Larian.

Remedy Entertainment also stated that this console can be frustrating to work with. Mainly because its limitations create concern for developers from the start. Since they have to think about what they can achieve and what not with the power of it. What do you think? Should Microsoft leave that clause behind?

