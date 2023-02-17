To this day, the purchase of Activision Blizzard is ongoing with no apparent resolution to be given anytime soon, and now, fans of Xbox they have been doing questionable things. That is because these same ones began to track private executive flights, and of course, some of them are neither more nor less than the brand sony.

One such flight has been used to support the theory of a meeting between the executives of sony and Microsoft in early February. The available flight information shows an aircraft of the brand of PlayStation flying from London to Seattlewhere Xbox has its headquarters, something that had not happened in quite some time, specifically more than a year.

Those who know about planes have confirmed that the private plane used is registered in the name of sony and is operated by the company to transport its executives around the world, as reported by FOSS patents. Informants who are following the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoftand of course, they are in favor of the transaction.

HARD EVIDENCE: #Sony execs flew from London to Seattle in a Falcon 8X on February 6, presumably to negotiate the #CallofDuty license with #Microsoft

For now, the purchase of Microsoft It seems that it has not been able to proceed. But within some time an agreement has to be reached, this by the regulators of the United States and also in the United Kingdom.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: I really don’t know what they achieve by tracking the planes, after all they don’t have a say in making the purchase happen. You just have to wait for something to be declared and that’s it.