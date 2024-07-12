Despite the player base having dwindled in recent weeks, the popularity of Helldivers IIWith more than 12 million copies sold since its launch in February of this year, Many are eager to experience this fantastic co-op title, especially Xbox fans.

At the moment, Helldivers II is a PlayStation 5 and PC exclusive. Even with this restriction, Since its launch we have seen how Xbox players have demanded the release of this title on Series X|S, And one of the latest tactics it has employed is to ensure that PlayStation gamers want this too.

Through social networks, multiple Xbox fans have pointed out that the launch of Helldivers II on the Microsoft console it’s not just something they want, but PlayStation users themselves also want to see it become a reality.Now, what’s interesting is how this message is used in different communities. Here’s what’s been mentioned:

“Sony Interactive Entertainment is under pressure from PlayStation and PC gamers to bring Helldivers II to Xbox Series X|S to not only continue making the game even more successful, but so your Xbox friends can join in.” This is the first time I’ve seen *THIS* support.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment is being pressured by PlayStation and PC gamers to bring Helldivers II to Xbox Series X | S to continue not only make the game even more successful but also your Xbox friends can join in. This is the first time I’ve seen *THIS* much support. pic.twitter.com/fdTDcDQdFj — Rythian (@LumberjackRy) February 18, 2024

“This is the first time I’ve seen PlayStation and Xbox gamers almost unanimously calling for an exclusive for their competing platform. Helldivers 2 temporarily put an end to the console wars – democracy is beautiful.”

This is the first time I’ve ever seen PlayStation and Xbox players almost unanimously call for an exclusive to go to its competing platform. Helldivers 2 temporarily brought an end to the console wars, democracy is beautiful pic.twitter.com/43vls1OMOZ — Mischief (@MischiefsYT) February 17, 2024

As you may recall, during its launch, and after the server issues, multiple PlayStation players pointed out that the arrival of Helldivers II Xbox would benefit. For context, This was during the fall of Malevelon Creekan event that marked the community forever. However, this message has not been repeated.

Thus, Many have pointed out that Xbox users are exaggerating their recent messages, which is not entirely true.. No matter what the public’s demands are, everything seems to indicate that Helldivers II will remain a PlayStation 5 exclusive on consoles. In related topics, Helldivers II is suffering from a drop in players. At the same time, the title is boosting Sony’s shares.

Author’s Note:

Helldivers II It’s a title that would benefit from coming to Xbox. However, this is unlikely to happen. It’s a shame to leave a community that is very interested in a certain experience behind, but the big companies decide this at the end of the day.

Via: Icon-Era