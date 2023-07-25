The big news in the world of social media today is that Twitter has changed its logo to the letter “x” as part of a major rebranding effort, and the fact that it looks very similar to the logo of xbox series x It has not gone unnoticed by fans of Xbox!

The logo of X-series you don’t see it very often in the marketing materials of Xboxbut it’s included as part of the big “Optimized for Xbox Series X” banner, and it clearly has a lot in common with the new design of Twitter.

This was highlighted by The Verge’s Tom Warren on the platform a few hours ago: Fans of Xbox on Twitter have been having fun with this news all day, and some current and former members of the Xboxincluding major nelson and eden mariehave also been commenting on the new design of “x“. It is definitely a puzzling move on the part of the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, but he’s also generated a lot of buzz, so we doubt he cares too much about some of the backlash. Welcome to a new era, friends…

X huh? Okay —Larry Hryb 💫✨ (@majornelson) July 24, 2023

The new Twitter logo has been revealed pic.twitter.com/8mKzxFc36t – Xbox News (@_XboxNews) July 23, 2023

If you are interested, here is an excerpt about the rebranding of Twitter courtesy of CEO Linda Yaccarino:

“It is exceptionally rare, whether in life or in business, to get a second chance to make another great impression. Twitter it made a massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, x it will go further, transforming the global public square.” “x it is the future state of unlimited interactivity, focused on audio, video, messaging, payments/banking, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities. Powered by artificial intelligence, x It will connect us all in ways we are only beginning to imagine.”

Editor’s note: Elon Musk turning Twitter into an X brand… did you see what I did there? Come on it was funny! Anyway, well, it seems that we will have to go to threads :/ Or that Mastodon revives from the ashes, because I do not want to be part of this, how sad that it is my social network with the most followers :…(