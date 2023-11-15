This week the nominees for The Game Awards 2023 have finally been revealed, an evening that will be held in the first days of December. And although there are games that deserve their place in the selection, there is one that has been missing and that has been raised, that is neither more nor less than starfield. And although Xbox is not doing anything about it to have its space in the event, it seems that the fans want the respective recognition regarding the quality of the space title.

Through social networks, a user known as Xbox Curator made his discontent known, this through a video in which at the beginning we are shown a little gameplay of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, this followed by some text which says “they want you to believe that this” referring to the game of Nintendoand then there is an interference with another legend that says “that this”, and then they introduce scenes in which you see starfield in a hurry.

To end the video, another text is shown with the following “do not watch The Game Awards”. Hinting that the game developed by Bethesda deserves a place in the best of the year nominations, hinting that they should remove Super Mario Bros. Wonder from that site. However, the detail can be seen in the ratings of Metacritica site that marks us the title of the plumber as one of the best evaluated, with an average of 92.

Something that should be noted regarding Starfield, is that although it was liked, many users did not finish thinking that it is just another game of Bethesda but with a space theme, added to that is the fact that the exploration in certain sections has not felt organic. And basically to access many parts of the mapping it is necessary to use loading screens. Of course, it is not excluded from the awards, since it was nominated for best RPG.

Remember that the December 7th are carried out The Game Awards.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Yes, it is strange that they haven’t even nominated it for game of the year, but removing a hit like Super Mario Bros. Wonder doesn’t seem too fair to me either. Let’s hope the best RPG wins, otherwise Twitter will burn for a week or so.