It is also included among the many games in development at the Xbox teams Fable, long-awaited role-playing game. When will it be ready? We have no official confirmation, but the leaker NatetheHate (who has a history that is not always positive) states that the release period expected by the team is 2025. Furthermore, he adds that Contraband it could instead arrive this year, although he for one doesn't really believe it. He also adds that idSoftware is working on a game of a known IP, while the game of Banjo-Kazooie underwent a development reboot.

We remember that Fable It has been in development for many years. The official announcement was made in 2020, but it was already talked about in 2018 thanks to the leaks of the game. However, official information has been difficult to obtain for years. This changed in March 2022, when former Principal Game Designer Juan Fernández de Simón revealed that the slow progress of the Fable project was partly due to Playground's inexperience in the genre and a “frugal” approach (the team is smaller than a typical AAA development studio).

Also in 2022, the rumors about the flow rate reduction prompted an official response from Senior Producer Amie Loake, who commented that scaling is a regular component of video game development. In late 2022, however, another report appeared citing slow development, with Windows Central's Jez Corden speculating that adapting the ForzaTech engine (meant for racing games) to an RPG could be the cause open world.

In 2023, however, it emerged that Fable was still in full production. Playground at least showed off a trailer, albeit without any gameplay. Release, if NatetheHate is right, is believably late 2025.