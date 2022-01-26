Aaron Greenberg, marketing manager for Xbox, is known for using his social media to interact with fans and generally have a good time with the community. However, changing your profile picture on Twitter caused hundreds of fans to criticize it because it includes Crash, a character who, after the purchase of ActivisionBlizzardnow belongs to microsoft.

The community thought Greenberg he had done this to “mock” Sony, and many people took it in a bad way. After all the criticism Greenberg He spoke about it with the following message:

Thanks again Ben for creating this for fun and my new profile picture. I’ve seen a lot of reactions and I just want to tell everyone that this was to celebrate the creation of a fan, which I usually used as a profile picture and header. Let’s have the mindset of staying positive and treating all gamers with respect.”

As I told you before, Greenberg He is someone who is very active on social networks and there was some misunderstanding regarding his new profile picture, for as the executive clarifies, this was simply “to celebrate the creation of a fan.”

Publisher’s note: I definitely don’t think Greenberg had any bad intentions with this new profile picture, just that the timing was unfortunate. Nowadays people tend to react negatively to almost everything, and it was to be expected that this too would receive criticism.

Via: Twitter