The 2022 it was a weak year as far as the output of Xbox exclusives. It was to admit it Phil Spencer himself in an interview with IGN, in which he touched on the subject without being too on the brakes, also taking responsibility for the incident: “Our commitment with the fans is to constantly launch great games that with which the people can play on our platform, and we definitely didn’t have enough of them in 2022. I take full responsibility for that, as I lead the industry.”

Spencer added that he takes this engagement with the players very seriously and that, fortunately, 2023 is off to a different start. In addition, there will be two fundamental titles for Xbox and the Game Pass, namely Starfield and Redfall.

Spencer also explained why the Developer Direct was held, where the release dates for Redfall and Minecraft Legends were revealed, as well as Hi-Fi Rush being launched. According to him it was important to give something to the fans, after months of saying to wait for news.

“I hesitate to give too much anticipation, as I know that the community is rightfully a little tired of us just telling them ‘wait til.’ This is one of the reasons why it was great to be able to launch Hi-Fi Rush during the event, hinting that we have things to throw.

In November we released Pentiment, which is a high quality game, but we have to give more. When I look at Minecraft Legends, when I look at Redfall, the work we’re doing at Forza Motorsport and one of my favorite franchises, The Elder Scrolls Online… I think it was important for us to show the games and show the dates. “