It is from that point on that PlayStation has taken over, winning the most important generation ever (according to Phil Spencer) and maintaining this margin even in the comparison between PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, whose sales are rumoured to have even in a ratio of five to one at an international level.

Starting from the historical assumption of exclusives as main reason for choosing one platform over another Schreier quickly recounted the events of the last ten years, recalling how all the problems arose during Mattrick’s management, culminating in the terrible presentation of Xbox One.

Jason Schreier spoke on Bloomberg about the Xbox Exclusives on PS5 and how Microsoft’s strategy is confusing regarding these choices, presenting diametrically opposed situations even within the same brand.

Game Pass Focus and Acquisition Strategy

Schreier then talked about how Microsoft has stopped making its console sales figures public, focusing instead on its Xbox Game Pass subscription service and in a series of challenging acquisitions which have led over the years to the purchase of major companies such as Bethesda and Activision Blizzard.

Everyone thought that these operations were for fill the obvious gap with PlayStation in terms of first-party productionsdelivering Xbox users new, important exclusives that could justify the purchase of the console and significantly increase its installed base.

However, since the beginning of this year the situation has changed and the announcement of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle on PS5 has highlighted a confusing approach to say the least by the Redmond company, which within the same label (Bethesda) has opted for contrasting and inconsistent choices.

The example given by Schreier concerns Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, presented as a temporary exclusive; DOOM: The Dark Age, which will be released simultaneously on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S; and finally Starfield, which is instead a PC and Xbox exclusive, at least for now.

A similar argument also applies to Obsidian, which recently released two of its latest titles on PlayStationPentiment and Grounded, while the much-talked-about Avowed is scheduled for release next February exclusively on PC and Xbox. In short, it has become difficult even for Xbox users to understand what is going on in the company’s mind.