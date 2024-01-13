The Xbox exclusives they are destined to come up PS5 And Nintendo Switch? Insider Parris, who has often collaborated with Microsoft, wanted to have his say on these rumors during the latest episode of the Kinda Funny podcast.

“If Hi-Fi RUSH came to Nintendo Switch, I think it could be a good thingI don't see that as a problem,” Parris said. “We're talking about a game that was a surprise release a year ago to critical acclaim.”

“It's not really triple-A, more like double-A, but from an Xbox perspective it's definitely one of the best titles released in 2023. Well, a year later you're like, 'hey, Let's take it to another platformwhere a different user might appreciate it'.”

“From people who have contributed to the Xbox ecosystem, what would change for you? Absolutely nothing. All Microsoft is possibly doing, and has already done with Ori, Cuphead and Minecraft, but will probably happen with Call of Duty as well, is put the game in different hands.”

Parris then expressed very similar considerations regarding Sea of ​​Thieves, which seems to be destined to arrive on PS5, underlining even more the fact that the Rare title is a live service with over six years behind it and can focus on new platforms to further expand its user base.