The legal representatives of the FTC have asked a Phil Spencer to explain the reasons why Indiana Jones is an Xbox exclusivegiven that the project was originally supposed to be cross-platform, to which the CEO of Microsoft Gaming replied by citing the exclusivity of Spider-Man on PlayStation.

According to the words of Spencer, who during the same hearing had to explain to the FTC lawyers what an acquisition is, the reasons behind the exclusivity are very simple: the desire to tie a famous character to the Xboxjust like Sony did with Spider-Man.

It’s incredible how Spencer was the first to ask the question, but both insiders and simple users have asked themselves several times, in recent months, why there has been controversial discussion of the agreements for games available exclusively on Xboxes without however mentioning the strategies of Sony and Nintendowhich from this point of view are much more aggressive.

The head of the Xbox division found himself addressing the subject also and above all when he spoke of Sony as a hostile and aggressive competitor on exclusives, citing in this juncture the fact that “Nintendo Switch and PlayStation both have a significantly higher number of exclusives” compared to Microsoft.