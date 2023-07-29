The return of the boys didn’t last long emulators on Xboxes in retail mode, with Microsoft having decided in a short time to eliminate the apps from its store and it also seems to be imposing some suspensions 15 days to accounts that use them.

The issue of “legal” emulation on Xbox is quite complex: in fact, emulators have been available for some time on Xbox Series X|S but usually only through the “developer” mode set for the console, with this assuming different characteristics also as regards the terms of use.

However, it has happened that emulators have also been made available to the general public, with a first appearance in the standard “retail” mode of the Xbox Series X|S and then with a more recent return, however now eliminated again by Microsoft.

In the latter case, it was a group of developers who had found a way to make emulators work on Xbox Series X|S in retail mode, also launching a patreon to keep the initiative active.