Xboxes has bandit The emulators from their own store, and apparently the decision has been made on requested by Nintendo: This is revealed by the response provided to developer Alyanna McKenna by the Xbox QA team, which however has not closed the doors to a return of these applications.

“The main reason for the ban is related to some legal issues with Nintendo,” reads the email. “While emulation itself is not an illegal practice, it can be used to play games for consoles that are still in copyright without permission, which could create issues for Nintendo and its affiliates.”

“Plus we take security very seriously, and some emulators require permissions that go beyond the standard for applications. This can create a potential risk, as those permissions can be exploited by malicious actors to access sensitive information. Even for these reasons we have decided to ban emulators from the Xbox Store.”

“However, we understand that many users use developer mode to run legal emulators. We will not try to remove this feature, as it does not allow access to retail components of the system and is therefore considered safe.”

“That said, we are still evaluating ways to enable safe and legal emulation on Xbox. We are in discussions with legitimate emulator developers to bring their software to our platform while ensuring that copyrights and security protocols are followed.”