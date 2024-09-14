Xbox recently went through another round of layoffs cutting another 650 jobs, for a total of 2,500 people laid off in recent months. According to Tom Warren of The Verge, who had the opportunity to speak to some internal staff about the issue, The remaining Xbox staff are reportedly confused about the company’s strategy and very demoralized .

A cloudy future

Much of what is happening is due to theActivision Blizzard Acquisitionwhich would have produced overlaps in roles. The fact remains that we are talking about 2,500 layoffs, an enormous number. According to Warren, the layoffs also had a strong impact on the remaining employees, who they wonder what the actual strategy is followed by Microsoft. It really can’t be easy to work with the fear of losing your job at any moment.

When asked about the issue in the recent past, Phil Spencer, the head of the gaming division, defended his choices, stating that those at the top often have to make difficult decisions and that they have to support and grow the company. The problem, however, in this specific case, is the lack of clarity in the chosen approachwith the remaining employees groping in the dark about their futures. What if there were another round of layoffs and they were sent home, too?

It must be said that this is a particularly difficult period for the video game industry, with news about studio closures and layoffs appearing daily in the newspapers. Think about what happened inside PlayStation, Embracer Group, Ubisoft, Rocksteady and many other companies. In short, we are in a moment of general uncertainty, which is having dramatic effects on the sector, with the flight of personalities and skills to other fields, considered safer.