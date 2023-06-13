Yesterday a new Xbox Games Showcase, same in which they showed very good exclusive games that will soon reach their consoles and also the pc. However, there were things that were quickly misunderstood, as fans thought that some third-party games that were thought to be only coming to Android devices. Microsoft.

This lack of announcements regarding games likeor Persona 3 Reload and also Path of the Goddess was given by an apparent embargo on the part of Xbox, who gave publishers two days to say nothing about releases on other platforms. But now that the boxes of some titles have been leaked, it is obvious that they will be present on other sites.

It is not the first time that this has happened with the brand, since a year ago the revelation that Persona 5, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable remained unknown after being revealed for Xbox. This so that a couple of days later they were confirmed for all platforms, thus being a kind of light restriction.

So, today that will take place the Capcom Showcase, It is possible that they finally confirm that certain games will not have any type of exclusivity. Of course, these practices by Xbox They are understandable, after all it is a day in which they want to have the attention of possible users who want to buy their console.

Editor’s note: It is clear that many of these games were not going to be exclusive, specifically those of third-party companies. The only one that we should doubt is Square Enix, since they do offer exclusives, this with Dragon Quest and also Final Fantasy.