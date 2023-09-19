At this time, several internal Microsoft emails have been leaked and Xboxone of them has let us know that he himself Phil Spencer He bought his last year PlayStation 5 in a bundle with Horizon Forbidden West. And among the other files that have been made known to the general public, there is mention of an intention to want to buy a company that is currently at its peak.

As mentioned in a file of the 2020the CEO of the video game division expressed his desire to have some type of merger with Nintendo, that is, a plan to be able to buy the Japanese company at some point in that year. From what is said there, this would help strengthen its contribution in the industry thanks to all the brands that the company carries on its shoulders, although no specific names were given.

Given this, it is also clarified that there may be some obstacles to achieving the goal, since at these times the house of Mario was enjoying good profits thanks to nintendo switch, which had already been on the market for 3 years. Even so, he says that they need a hostile movement to make a deal with them, something that apparently did not help, since they are still stronger than ever and facing the launch of a new console.

At present it is still not known whether Microsoft have the interest of getting Nintendogiven that for now they are trying to buy Activision Blizzard, a case that has left the focus for now due to the second refusal by the United Kingdom regulatory body. That means, in the worst case, that they could continue their transaction even though that part of Europe does not agree.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor’s note: It seems that Xbox is new to discussing a move with Nintendo, after all they have no reason to go on sale, and that is because the Switch is in its moment of glory. Rather, they should focus on making their current deal with Activision happen.