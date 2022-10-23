Xbox Design Lab has published a unboxing video of the customized version ofXbox Elite Series 2, which you find at the head of the news. For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, Xbox Design Lab is basically an online boutique, launched in 2016, which allows you to create your own custom Xbox controllers.

It was recently announced the possibility of having customized versions of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers as well.

According to what is explained in the video, many Xbox users have requested the possibility of having their own version of the Elite controller, so Microsoft he simply worked to please them. The video continues showing different variants of the Elite, inspired by video games (Ori and the Blind Forest and Forza Horizon 5), then talks about how many color combinations can be used for customization: currently a good 717 trillion.

Finally it shows what is in the packaging when you receive a custom Xbox Elite Series 2 and show you the making process. In short, it is an interesting video, because it also reveals a bit of behind the scenes.

That said, the starting point for having a custom Xbox controller, Elite or standard, is the Xbox Design Lab site.