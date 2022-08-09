Apparently Microsoft is working on a new white version of the controller Xbox Elite 2. The video of the Xbox Elite 2 controller not yet officially announced has appeared on social media, where we can see a white front plate and black grips. The video comes months after a white Xbox Elite 2 controller was spotted at a US retailer in March of this year.

The short unboxing video, shared on YouTube, includes someone claiming that the unannounced white Xbox Elite 2 controller was obtained in the United States. Twitter users spotted this video recently after it was posted three weeks ago. It is unclear whether the controller was sold in a US store or if Microsoft is still planning to announce a white version of its Xbox Elite 2 controller.

Although Xbox Elite controllers are popular and well received, both models have had problems. Microsoft was forced to extend the warranty on its Xbox Elite 2 controller in 2020 after complaints for hardware issues. The extension saw the typical 90-day warranty period extend to one year from the date of purchase.

Leak: I think this is our first footage of the Xbox Elite Series 2 White Edition controller. A leaked image of the controller was shown by @ IdleSloth84 back in March.

Source: https://t.co/WfMCEk3FQv#Xbox #XboxOne #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/t97qbaNPCu – Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 8, 2022



We just have to wait for Gamescom, where Xbox will hold its event: at that juncture maybe the company will decide to reveal this new controller.

