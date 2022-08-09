Through a leak, a video is circulating on the net that seems to show a Xbox Elite Series 2 controller with a new color, not yet officially announced by Microsoft. You can see the video below, shared via Twitter.

The video was uploaded to YouTube in July but remained hidden in the depths of the platform until Rebs Gaming shared it on Twitter, as you can see above. Previously, precisely in March 2022, an image of the controller had been shared.

It was the one who shared the image Idle Sloth. You can see the pictures below. The two products, shown via image and video, look identical.

Xbox Elite Series 2 is a premium controller that includes customizable toggles and additional buttons. The battery promises up to 40 hours of playtime and includes a controller port, with space for a charger. The controller is compatible with Xbox and PC. Right now on Amazon Italy you can find the classic black version.

Obviously the video could be fake, even if it looks authentic. There is nothing left to do but wait for Microsoft to officially announce this version of the controller.