Microsoft has unveiled two new versions of its Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. It’s about a red version and of one blue version. You can see the two controllers in the images above. The sale price will be 139.99 dollars and the release date in the USA is set for April 11, 2023.

We recall that the core model it is the one without the additional accessories included in the base model of the Elite 2 (also sold separately). This version of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is already available in white – these are just new colors. This model features adjustable tension thumbsticks, rubberized grips, and shorter trigger blocks. It also allows you to save three custom profiles on the controller and switch between them easily. The battery promises up to 40 hours of use. The controller is compatible with mobile, PC and Xbox.

At the moment we have no information on Italian availability, but since the white model has been released, it is conceivable that the red and blue will also have no problems. That’s just speculation for now, and we’ll have to wait for a retailer to put the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller up for pre-order.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Red and Blue

tell us, you like them these variants?

