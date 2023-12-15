The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. The reported discount to the recent lowest price is 24%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €179.99, while the lowest recent price indicated by Amazon is €157. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and arrives before Christmas.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller It is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows, Android and iOS. This controller is the special version of the base model included with every Xbox. In the package you will also find: