For some years it became known that placing emulators was easy on Xbox consoles, which is why locks have been put in place so that this is no longer possible in such a simple way. However, soon after the community discovered a new exploit that allowed hacking to continue, but it seems that this taste has not lasted long for users.

This information was shared by a group of users who, due to confidentiality issues, let players discover the secret to exploit for about $2 through their account. Patreon. However, many of those who accessed this without being in developer mode have reported that they were banned from the online service for 15 days, and in some cases, for life.

It is worth mentioning that it is still possible to play classic titles with the developer mode for which you must pay $20 USD, so it is a relatively easy gateway to enjoy the classics. However, when you want to deactivate the option, it is also available, but with the consequences that we have already mentioned before.

Although there is a legal method of using emulators because they are open applications in which they do not sell you the roms as such, there are competing companies that want to see it disappear as nintendo and sony. And it is that many of the users use the platform to play consoles like the first PlayStation, Dreamcast and even Nintendo 64.

For now, it has not been mentioned if there is a way to reach an agreement with Xbox to remove the permanent ban.

Via: windows central

editor’s note: Definitely these practices are not right, but when it comes to classics that are no longer available for sale, I think that there we can enter a more concrete topic of discussion.