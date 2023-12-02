













Xbox does want to launch its mobile game store and we are not far from it happening | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









That was in an interview they did with him from Sao Paulo, Brazil, within the framework of the CCXP, which began on November 30 and will end on December 3.

For the company, the creation of this business is a very important step and will definitely become a reality in the near future.

According to Spencer ‘It is an important part of our strategy and something that not only we are actively working on today…’.

We recommend: Killer Instinct: the Xbox exclusive celebrates its tenth anniversary with a new version full of content.

The Xbox boss went on to say ‘but by talking to other partners who would also like to see more options on how to monetize over the phone’.

So there are more companies involved in this initiative. However, Phil Spencer decided not to share who is participating.

Fountain: King.

Nor when will this Xbox mobile video game store be active and ready to compete with the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Spencer stated ‘I don’t think this will be many years away, I think it will be sooner’. That could perhaps be interpreted as meaning that it could be ready in this same decade.

However, there are previous statements from this executive that suggest that its launch is something that will take place very soon.

In March 2023 Phil Spencer commented that the Xbox mobile video game store could launch in early 2024.

Likewise, the purchase of Activision Blizzard involves expanding its business focused on these devices.

Fountain: Activision.

It is for the same reason that Microsoft was interested in having control of candy crushone of the most popular mobile titles, and which in September of this year has already raised more than $20 billion dollars.

With details of Bloomberg. Apart from Xbox we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)