Xbox it goes with everything to emerge as a new company in which transparency and a balanced environment permeate, and so far in 2022 it has already had consistent results from this, proof of this are the bans that help it regulate the aggressive situations that usually live in the gaming environment.

Beyond the issues of the performance of your Game Pass, your subscribers and the sales of your consoles, Xbox has a new Digital Transparency proposal that seeks harmony in its community. It seems that due to the implementation of this, it is that in the last six months —in the period from January to July— the company was forced to suspend more than 4.78 million accounts.

Xbox confirmed to The Verge that despite the fact that the bans were temporary, the number is huge and this shows the commitment they have to improve the performance of their spaces, ensuring friendly and safe environments for their community.

What are Xbox bans?

They are temporary suspensions implemented as “proactive applications”, and they derive for different reasons that, however, are aggressive in some way.

To all this, the classification of the types of suspensions that Microsoft revealed, concern the following:

199,000 for sexual content

87,000 for fraud

54,000 for harassment or bullying

However, Xbox mentioned that all actions taken for manipulation, hacking and phishing were carried out without the need to review user complaints. This refers to the fact that despite the growth of its user base, complaints between accounts have decreased.

It looks like the radical measures Xbox is taking are starting to pay off.

