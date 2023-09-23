At this time, different news has been distributed in relation to Microsoft, since documents used in the hearing with the FTC were leaked, which had the mission of closing the deal for the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Within these files, its competitors have come to light once again, and especially Nintendowhich perhaps they do not take as seriously as one would think.

One of the emails that has been released at a general level was that of the company’s marketing head, Aaron Greenberggave some descriptions about Nintendo Switchh, where the topic of how they brought some of their games to the platform was even addressed, the clearest example being the releases of Oriplatform style titles Metroidvania.

Within all the comments, it suggests that in Xbox have not considered switch as a console, but a portable gaming device, implying that they place it next to other devices such as the Steam Deck and others similar. Added to this is that in their current consoles they are thinking about the future of gaming, so they do not want part of the public to be limited by games like Ori only.

At the end of all, they want to imply that people can consider as a complement to switch beyond a competitor in the console market, not offending Nintendo or anything like that, but inviting great experiences to be tried in Xbox and Mario exclusives on the now-called handheld gaming device.

It will be interesting to know that other types of emails have been distributed in Microsoft and now that half the world knows the brand’s future plans.

Editor’s note: It is interesting to know that Xbox continues to put Nintendo aside, even though Switch has sold more than its consoles in these last two generations combined. Still, it is also part of marketing that we surely do not fully understand.