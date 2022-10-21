Microsoft is streaming Discord server voice chat support on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S by ditching the feature’s convoluted mobile app requirement – a change currently going through Insider testing ahead of its public release.

Discord server voice chat support launched for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in September, making it possible for users to talk with their friends directly through Discord Voice chats, wherever they may be. Unfortunately, it’s a pretty fiddly process in its current guise.

Users first need to link their Xbox and Discord accounts then download the Xbox mobile app to their phone – which must also be linked to a user’s console. Discord is then launched on mobile or desktop, and once a user has joined the Voice call they want to transfer to Xbox, they need to select the ‘transfer call’ option. Nexthit the ‘confirm’ button back in the mobile app, at which point it’s time to don a headset and start chatting via console.

Xbox Discord Voice launch trailer.

It’s not, then, a particularly elegant solution, but Microsoft is looking to remedy that in its latest Xbox update (thanks TheVerge). This gives users the ability to launch a Discord server and voice channel browser by clicking the Discord button in the Guide under Parties & chats – and as long their Discord and Xbox accounts are linked, they’ll be able to join a voice channel directly from their console. Those yet to link their accounts will be prompted to do so.

Microsoft notes that direct chats will still require the use of the Xbox mobile app.

Xbox Insiders on the Alpha and Skip-Ahead Alpha rings should have access to the new feature now, and a public release shouldn’t be too far away if all goes well.